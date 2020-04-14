Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI
Blacks disproportionate percentage of Missouri virus deaths
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — The coronavirus is killing black Missourians at a disproportionate rate, especially in the two urban areas of the state, prompting some local African American leaders to question if outreach is falling short. Sixteen of the 19 people who have died in St. Louis were black, as were 20 of the 42 victims in St. Louis County and five of the eight victims in Kansas City. Missouri NAACP President Nimrod Chapel is calling for the state to lead the effort to help blacks get tested and treated. So far, he says, the state is failing to do so.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI-MORGUE
St. Louis County plans temporary morgue for virus outbreak
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — St. Louis County will build a temporary morgue because of the increase in deaths due to the coronavirus. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Monday that the facility is expected to open by the end of the week. County Executive Sam Page says his staff is working with faith leaders about how to handle bodies with dignity. The permanent morgue has a capacity of 20 bodies. State law requires the county medical examiner to investigate facts concerning some deaths, including those from a disease that is thought to be hazardous or contagious. So far, 42 people in the county have died from the virus.
MISSING KAYAKER
Patrol: Body of missing kayaker found in Missouri lake
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Highway Patrol says the body of missing kayaker has been pulled from a lake near Springfield. Television station KOLR says the patrol has identified the man as 30-year-old Timmothy Richardson, of Springfield. The patrol says Richardson's family reported him missing Saturday, saying they last spoke to him late Friday night. Police found Richardson's vehicle in a lake parking lot Saturday morning. His kayak and cellphone were later found downriver. Crews recovered his body Saturday evening. Investigators believe he drowned after going fishing in the lake Friday night. The patrol says he was not wearing a life jacket.
SPRING FREEZE-MISSOURI
Missouri escapes storms, but faces freeze, high winds
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri mostly escaped the severe storms that killed at least 19 people across the Deep South overnight, but the National Weather Service warned of freezing conditions and strong winds for the state on Monday. The service issued a freeze warning for most of the state Monday morning, including Kansas City, St. Louis and Springfield, with temperatures dipping into the upper 20s and threatening to harm new buds, sprouts and early-blooming plants. The service also warned of high winds over most of the state through at least noon, with gusts of up to 50 mph is some places threatening to bring down tree limbs and cause some power outages.
SUSPICIOUS DEATH-WOODS
Missouri police investigate body found in wooded area
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a wooded area of a Kansas City suburb. The Kansas City Star reports Riverside police are investigating Conrado “Conrad” Mendez' death as a homicide. Police found Mendez dead in a wooded area off a road on Thursday after someone reported a possible dead body in Riverside. Police haven't released his cause of death or any suspect information.
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION
Police: Death of Kansas City woman last week ruled homicide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City say the death last week of a woman who reportedly had hit her head against a wall inside her apartment has now been ruled a homicide. The Kansas City Star reports that the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s office determined the woman's injuries were caused by blunt force trauma to the head and classified her death as a homicide, the city's 46th this year. Officers were called Wednesday morning to an apartment near the Wheeler Downtown Airport after medics found the injured woman. She was taken to a hospital, where she died. Police have not released her name. No arrests had been reported by Monday morning.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-STALLED ROADWORK
Traffic drop from stay-at-home orders imperils road funding
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — State highway departments across the U.S. are starting to feel the financial pinch from a dramatic decline in driving caused by coronavirus precautions. Fewer vehicles on the roads means fewer gallons of gas purchased, which means less tax revenue for repairs and new projects. State transportation officials are asking Congress for an immediate $50 billion to avoid major cuts to highway programs over the next year and a half. They also want Congress to approve a long-term plan that doubles the amount of regular funding going to state transportation agencies.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-RESTAURANTS-GROCERIES
US restaurants turn to grocery sales to help offset losses
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Stay-at-home orders and social distancing requirements tied to the pandemic have put restaurant dining on hold, forcing many to close and leaving others barely hanging on. From large chains to mom-and-pop eateries, many restaurants have opened make-shift grocery stores. Panera, Potbelly Sandwich Shop and Subway are among national chains that have begun selling grocery items. Several local restaurants across the country are doing so, too. The fallout from the coronavirus has devastated restaurants. Data from the National Restaurant Association says the industry has lost 3 million jobs and $25 billion in sales since March 1.