Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY
Kentucky's death toll from coronavirus surpasses 100
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's death toll from the coronavirus pandemic has surpassed 100 with seven additional deaths reported Monday. Gov. Andy Beshear also reported 87 more coronavirus cases. That brings the statewide number of cases to nearly 2,050 since the outbreak began. The state’s death toll rose to 104 with the seven newest deaths. Meanwhile, Beshear says nearly 100 people were tested Monday during the first day of drive-thru testing in Frankfort as part of an initiative with Kroger. Beshear says the goal is to ramp up to 200-plus tests in each of the coming days. The drive-thru testing effort is expected to spread to other locations.
HISTORIC PROPERTIES
5 Kentucky properties nominated for historical listing
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Historic Preservation Review Board is considering whether to recommend that five properties be listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The board said in a statement that the panel is meeting by video teleconference Tuesday to discuss the nominated properties, which are located in Jefferson, Fayette and Caldwell counties. Three properties in Louisville were nominated and one each in Caldwell and Fayette counties. The National Register is the nation’s official list of historic and archaeological resources that merit preservation.
APPALACHIAN LEADERSHIP
Applications open for Appalachian Leadership Institute
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Applications for the Appalachian Leadership Institute are being accepted for the program that begins this fall. The Appalachian Regional Commission developed the training program along with the University of Tennessee, Knoxville; The Howard H. Baker Center for Public Policy; Tuskegee University; and Collective Impact. The ARC says the institute is a nine-month program focusing on skill-building, seminars, best practice reviews, mentoring and networking. The institute’s second class will run from October to July 2021. It is for community leaders who live or work in Appalachia.
KENTUCKY BUDGET
Kentucky governor issues line-item vetoes of budget bills
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear has used his line-item veto authority to strike limited parts of state budget bills passed by Kentucky lawmakers. The Democratic governor's vetoes were issued Monday. The Republican-led legislature is set to reconvene Tuesday at the state Capitol. Lawmakers will consider overriding vetoes and could take final action on some bills. Beshear's office says his vetoes didn't remove any specific appropriations. Instead, his office says the governor struck language that would limit his flexibility to respond to the coronavirus crisis or would hamper state government.
AP-US-SEVERE-WEATHER-SOUTH
Storms tear through South amid pandemic; more than 30 dead
CHATSWORTH, Ga. (AP) — Storms that killed more than 30 people in the Southeast are spreading misery atop a pandemic as they move up the East Coast. The severe weather outbreak that began on Easter in the Deep South caused floods, mudslides and more than 1 million power outages by Monday. Officials say 11 died in Mississippi, and eight more died in Georgia. Other deaths were reported in Arkansas, Tennessee and the Carolinas. The severe weather outbreak came with much of the nation shut down because of the new coronavirus. In Alabama, people huddled into community storm shelters wearing protective masks to guard against the threat.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY-SCHOOL SHOOTING
Coronavirus concerns may delay school shooting trial
BENTON, Ky. (AP) — The trial of a teen accused of fatally shooting two classmates and wounding 14 others at a Kentucky high school may be postponed due to concerns over the coronavirus. News outlets report the prosecutor and defense attorney cited the virus in a Skype hearing on Monday as a reason to delay the trial of 18-year-old Gabriel Parker. Parker's trial in the January 2018 shooting at Marshall County High School is set to begin June 1. Marshall Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson said he would rule on the request after getting more guidance from the Kentucky Supreme Court.