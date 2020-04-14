JALC cancels graduation, summer semester classes online only

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Students will not be on the John A. Logan College (JALC) campus for the 2020 summer semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
JALC announced that it will continue online only classes for the summer semester, which begins June 8.
The college also announced all campus activities through May 15, including graduation, have been canceled.
School leaders said they made this decision due to recent COVID-19 cases in the Heartland.
“With the fluidity of this pandemic, the administration has made the decision to continue online only instruction for the summer semester,” said College President Dr. Ron House. “As more cases of COVID-19 in the College district are reported, we have to do what is best for our students, staff and the region.”
Registration for the summer and fall semesters continues remotely. Students are encouraged to contact their advisor, if they have not done so lately. Students unsure who to contact can receive the information by sending an email to the college.
Remote learning at JALC began on March 23.
