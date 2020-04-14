Illinois American Water asks customers to follow CDC guidelines

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) -Illinois American Water is asking customers to follow social distancing recommendations issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by keeping at least 6 feet between customers and employees.
Illinois American Water employees continue to work to provide reliable water service during the pandemic.
According to Vice President of Operations Beth Matthews, the company has implemented a business continuity plan and provided critical personal protection equipment to protect employees.
"We are doing all we can to protect our colleagues and customers while we continue to provide a critical service. Unfortunately, we continue to have customers approach our folks in the field. This presents a safety concern which can be avoided with the public’s help and social distancing,” she said. “The safety of our team is extremely important, so we ask our customers to not approach our employees or contractors when they see them in their neighborhood.”
If there is a question about service, customers can call Illinois American Water’s customer service center at (800) 422-2782.
