Ill. college students to receive $218M in COVID-19 emergency aid

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - the U.S. Department of Education announced Illinois institutions of higher education will receive $218 million for emergency financial aid to students.
The funding comes from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act under the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.
Students who encountered expenses related to their education disrupted by the COVID-19 crisis will receive cash grants.
The funding can be used for course materials and technology, food, housing, health care and childcare.
Colleges and universities will determine which students will receive the cash grants.
According to U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, additional funding will be provided to colleges and universities for their cost related to COVID-19. Those funds should be allocated in the coming weeks.
The senators said Illinois is expected to receive $437 million in total from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.
The following table shows what has been allocated to southern Illinois institutions and emergency student aid:
To view what other Illinois institutions will receive, click here.
