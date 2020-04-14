Ill. college students to receive $218M in COVID-19 emergency aid

By Marsha Heller | April 14, 2020 at 11:43 AM CDT - Updated April 14 at 11:43 AM

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - the U.S. Department of Education announced Illinois institutions of higher education will receive $218 million for emergency financial aid to students.

The funding comes from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act under the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.

Students who encountered expenses related to their education disrupted by the COVID-19 crisis will receive cash grants.

The funding can be used for course materials and technology, food, housing, health care and childcare.

Colleges and universities will determine which students will receive the cash grants.

According to U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, additional funding will be provided to colleges and universities for their cost related to COVID-19. Those funds should be allocated in the coming weeks.

The senators said Illinois is expected to receive $437 million in total from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.

The following table shows what has been allocated to southern Illinois institutions and emergency student aid:

Institution Name Total Allocation Minimum Allocation for
Emergency Student Aid
John A. Logan College $1,452,644 $726,322
Rend Lake College $1,182,264 $591,132
Shawnee Community College $637,619 $318,810
Southeastern Illinois College $460,547 $230,274
Southern Illinois University At Carbondale $8,866,635 $4,433,318

To view what other Illinois institutions will receive, click here.

