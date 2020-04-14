A Heartland small business thrives during COVID-19

ALTO PASS, Ill. (KFVS) -Big box stores all around are seeing lots of people, but social distancing is creating big business for at least one smaller store in the Heartland.
Darren Duty owns Duty’s County Store in Alto Pass and he is seeing more and more business everyday.
“I believe a lot has to do with being a small store that we are not having the rush of people like the big stores are,” he said.
Duty said the amount of people coming into his store has skyrocketed.
“I’d say triple, if not four times,” he said.
Duty said when the stay-at-home order was set, he had no clue what to expect.
“To know in the rough times your community is going to come out and be with you and shop with you. There’s a lot that’s realized we have more than they thought we had. There’s a lot of them that’s figured out that we are here for them,” he said.
Duty said it isn’t just Alto Pass residents stopping by.
“Our outside towns has even, from Cobden, Pomona. They even started coming this direction, so they don’t so they don’t have to deal with the bigger stores as much as possible," he said.
Duty said your health and safety is first, so they have since started curbside service.
“So, If you call us ahead for your meat orders or what ever it is that you may need, that’ll we will tell you how much it will be and we will meet you outside, bring it to you, we will have gloves on. We will do whatever it is,” he said.
Duty said for how ever long the stay-at-home order is in effect, Duty’s Country Store is here.
“I just hope everybody understands, good times bad times, were going to do our best to be here for everybody,'" he said.
