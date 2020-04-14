Heartland business isn’t just serving up food for the community

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - One Heartland business is changing what it’s all about, not just to stay afloat during the pandemic, but to help the community as well.
Tim Stearns owns Tj’s Burgers, Wings and Pizza in Jackson. He’s providing carry-out service off his menus right now, but that’s not all.
“Right now, we’re trying to just help the community as best as we can,” he said.
Stearns is getting creative so his customers can take home a lot more.
"We've added grocery service," he said.
Stearns said he understands how hard it is to find what you need at the grocery store right now. He teamed up with his food vendor to solve the problem.
“All the groceries we bring in are fresh they come in on the truck the day of pick up we’re not using anything we have here in the restaurant,” he said.
He explained how his pick-up service works.
“You call in. We’ve got our grocery list on our Facebook page,” he said.
Stearns said he came up with the idea in hopes of helping his staff.
“We were trying to think of an outside of the way box to keep our employees employed,” he said.
“It’s a very hard time for small businesses," he added. "You really have to adapt and change the way that you’ve been doing business to survive.”
And he said his ultimate goal is not just to help his business but to pay it forward to his community.
“This community supported me for the last two-and-half years and this is just as way for me to give back to them,” Stearns said.
Stearns said they take pre-orders on Thursdays and Sundays and pick-ups on Mondays and Fridays.
