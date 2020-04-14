Health dept. reports 1 Southeast Correctional Center employee tested positive for COVID-19

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Then Mississippi County Health Department in Missouri announced one Southeast Correctional Center employee has tested positive for COVID-19, but they are not a resident of the county.
The correctional facility has employees from all over the Heartland.
The health department stated virus cases are counted by the patient’s county of residence, not where they are employed.
As of April 13, there are no confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mississippi County, Mo.
The Mississippi County Health Department wants to remind residents that patients do recover from this virus and to continue practicing social distancing.
