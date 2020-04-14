Graves Co. Health Dept. reports 4 new positive cases of COVID-19

By Amber Ruch | April 14, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT - Updated April 14 at 5:23 PM

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department reported four new positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, April 14.

According to the health department, those cases include the following Graves County residents:

  • A woman in her 70s who is in isolation at home
  • A woman in her 90s who is in isolation at the hospital
  • A man in his 70s who is in isolation at the hospital
  • A woman in her 60s who is in isolation at the hospital

If you experience fever, cough and shortness of breath (flu-like symptoms), stay home and call your health care provider before going to a health care facility. Tell them of your symptoms.

