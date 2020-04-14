Graves Co. Health Dept. reports 4 new positive cases of COVID-19

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department reported four new positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, April 14.
According to the health department, those cases include the following Graves County residents:
- A woman in her 70s who is in isolation at home
- A woman in her 90s who is in isolation at the hospital
- A man in his 70s who is in isolation at the hospital
- A woman in her 60s who is in isolation at the hospital
If you experience fever, cough and shortness of breath (flu-like symptoms), stay home and call your health care provider before going to a health care facility. Tell them of your symptoms.
