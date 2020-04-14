Graves Co. Health announces 19th, 20th and 21st case of COVID-19

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department announced three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Graves County on April 14.
The cases are as follows:
- A woman in her 40’s. She is in isolation at home.
- A woman in her 20’s. She is in isolation at home.
- A woman in her 60’s. She is in isolation in the hospital.
There are now 21 positive COVID-19 cases in Graves Co.
The local health department is urging everyone to follow social distancing guidelines to slow the spread of the virus.
