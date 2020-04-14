Graves Co. Health announces 19th, 20th and 21st case of COVID-19

The Graves County Health Department announced three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Graves County on April 14.
The cases are as follows:

  • A woman in her 40’s. She is in isolation at home.
  • A woman in her 20’s. She is in isolation at home.
  • A woman in her 60’s. She is in isolation in the hospital.

There are now 21 positive COVID-19 cases in Graves Co.

The local health department is urging everyone to follow social distancing guidelines to slow the spread of the virus.

