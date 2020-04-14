Gov. Pritzker announced protections, guidance for Ill. residents receiving federal stimulus checks

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker announced on Tuesday he is suspending laws that permit garnishment summons, wage deduction summons or a citation to discover assets as part of consumer debt collection proceedings.
The protects the use of the stimulus money for food, shelter and transportation as it was intended.
The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation also issued best practices to Illinois lenders encouraging them to work with struggling borrowers.
Residents of Illinois can also take temporary measures to protect their household income by considering stopping automatic payments and rescinding wage assignments.
Illinois borrowers considering these measures should know that they will still owe their debt and should immediately reach out to their creditors to discuss any hardships.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.