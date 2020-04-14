FridayNightLights in Perryville, Mo. honor Class of 2020

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Starting on Friday night, April 17, Perryville High School and St. Vincent High School will honor the Class of 2020 with #FridayNightLights.
Both schools will turn on their football stadium lights on Friday nights at 20:20, or 8:20 p.m. They will leave them on for 20 minutes and 20 seconds.
“We ask you to join our #FridayNightLights and #PerryvilleStrong effort by looking toward Perryville and St. Vincent High Schools to see the glow of our support for our graduating Class of 2020.”
The school district wanted to remind everyone their campuses are closed, and you should follow all local and CDC guidelines to stay safe and healthy.
