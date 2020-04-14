Freeze warning tonight. Sunny and warmer tomorrow with a slight chance for showers late.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Tuesday Afternoon Heartland. We are seeing a few scattered showers across our far southern counties. These showers will move out of the area later this afternoon and skies will begin to clear late. Highs will reach the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Clouds will be moving out of the Heartland later this evening. This will allow for frost to develop in most areas overnight. We will see mostly sunny skies for most of Wednesday. A front will move into the area late Wednesday and may cause a few showers to develop.
Lows tonight will dip into the lower to middle 30s. Highs tomorrow will reach the lower 60s in most areas however, highs will be a few degrees cooler along the I-64 corridor.
