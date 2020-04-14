Freeze warning posted for most of the Heartland

Scattered frost likely in many areas tonight, some of our northern areas and low lying areas may even dip below freezing for a couple hours tonight. Lows will mainly be in the lower to mid 30s. Temperatures will warm nicely under sunshine early Wednesday, but clouds and showers move in to the northern half of the Heartland by the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. More patchy frost possible Thursday morning too. Showers return again on Friday with temperatures ranging from the upper 40s north to near 70 south.