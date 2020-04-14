First Alert: Cloudy, cool morning; Freeze warning tonight

Clouds will hang around most of the day. This photo was taken in Van Buren, Mo. (Source: CNews/Chalan)
By Marsha Heller | April 14, 2020 at 3:55 AM CDT - Updated April 14 at 4:11 AM

(KFVS) - Clouds have kept temperatures slightly warmer and prevented a lot of frost this morning.

A few sprinkles or flurries are still possible this morning.

This afternoon will be cloudy, with a few peeks of sunshine.

High temperatures today will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Tonight into Wednesday morning, cold temperatures near freezing could cause frost to form. A freeze warning has been issued for most of the Heartland..

There is a chance for a light shower Wednesday night, but the biggest chance for rain will be Friday.

