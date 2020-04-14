First Alert: Cloudy, cool morning; Freeze warning tonight

(KFVS) - Clouds have kept temperatures slightly warmer and prevented a lot of frost this morning.
A few sprinkles or flurries are still possible this morning.
This afternoon will be cloudy, with a few peeks of sunshine.
High temperatures today will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Tonight into Wednesday morning, cold temperatures near freezing could cause frost to form. A freeze warning has been issued for most of the Heartland..
There is a chance for a light shower Wednesday night, but the biggest chance for rain will be Friday.
