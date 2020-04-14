Dept. of Transportation awards millions of dollars to airports

(KFVS) - The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration will award millions of dollars to airports in Missouri, Illinois and Kentucky.
In Missouri, $152,485,486 in airport aid will be awarded to 75 airports to help respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In southeast Missouri:
- Cape Girardeau Regional Airport - $17,493,045
- Perryville Regional Airport - $20,000
- Sikeston Memorial Municipal Airport - $69,000
- Dexter Municipal Airport - $30,000
- Poplar Bluff Municipal Airport - $69,000
In southern Illinois:
- Southern Illinois Airport in Carbondale - $69,000
- Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois in Marion - $1,133,703
- Pinckneyville-Du Quoin Airport - $30,000
- Benton Municipal Airport - $20,000
- Harrisburg-Raleigh Airport - $20,000
- Mt. Vernon Airport - $30,000
Fifty-five Kentucky airports will receive $75.2 million.
In western Kentucky:
- Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah - $1,086,134
- Mayfield Graves County Airport - $30,000
- Kyle-Oakley Field in Murray - $30,000
- Fulton Airport - $30,000
You can click here for a full list of airports receiving funding on an interactive map.
This is part of President Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act Airport Grant Program.
“This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.
The funding is meant to support continuing operations and replace lost revenue resulting from a decline in passenger traffic and other airport business due to the pandemic. The funds are available for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments.
The FAA encourages airport sponsors to spend the grant funds immediately to help minimize any adverse impact. Airport sponsors should work with their local FAA Office of Airports field office on the application and grant-agreement process.
