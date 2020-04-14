22,025 COVID-19 cases, 794 deaths reported in Ill.

As of Monday, April 13, IDPH reports there are currently 22,025 COVID-19 positive cases in Illinois.
April 14, 2020 at 7:54 AM CDT - Updated April 14 at 7:54 AM

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported there are currently 22,025 COVID-19 positive cases in Illinois.

At least 794 have died from the virus.

As of Monday afternoon, April 13, there were 1,173 new cases, with 74 deaths.

There have been a total of 105,768 people in Illinois tested for the virus.

The following are the current number of cases IDPH has reported in southern Illinois:

  • Franklin County - 4 positive cases
  • Gallatin County - 1 positive case
  • Jackson County - 36 positive cases/4 deaths
  • Jefferson County - 8 positive cases/1 death
  • Johnson County - 1 positive case
  • Massac County - 3 positive cases
  • Perry County - 1 positive case
  • Pulaski County - 5 positive cases
  • Randolph County - 41 positive cases
  • Saline County - 3 positive cases
  • Williamson County - 10 positive cases

An update on the state’s number of cases and deaths will be announced at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday during Gov. JB Pritzker’s daily update on Illinois’ COVID-19 response.

