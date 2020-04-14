22,025 COVID-19 cases, 794 deaths reported in Ill.

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported there are currently 22,025 COVID-19 positive cases in Illinois.
At least 794 have died from the virus.
As of Monday afternoon, April 13, there were 1,173 new cases, with 74 deaths.
There have been a total of 105,768 people in Illinois tested for the virus.
The following are the current number of cases IDPH has reported in southern Illinois:
- Franklin County - 4 positive cases
- Gallatin County - 1 positive case
- Jackson County - 36 positive cases/4 deaths
- Jefferson County - 8 positive cases/1 death
- Johnson County - 1 positive case
- Massac County - 3 positive cases
- Perry County - 1 positive case
- Pulaski County - 5 positive cases
- Randolph County - 41 positive cases
- Saline County - 3 positive cases
- Williamson County - 10 positive cases
An update on the state’s number of cases and deaths will be announced at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday during Gov. JB Pritzker’s daily update on Illinois’ COVID-19 response.
