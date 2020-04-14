Cool and Cloudy Morning

Clouds have kept temperatures slightly warmer and prevented a lot of frost this morning. There may be a few sprinkles/flurries with thicker clouds. We will have the clouds stick around for most of the day and start to see some peaks of sunshine by the afternoon. High temperatures today in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Tonight into Wednesday morning, cold temperatures near freezing will provide a concern for frost to form. A freeze warning has been in place for most of the Heartland as well.
There may be a light shower heading into Wednesday night, but the next larger chance of rain will be Friday.
-Lisa
