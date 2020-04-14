Cardinals Care donates to relief fund for employees

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals announced its Cardinals Care foundation would donate $1 million to a relief fund for employees.
Cardinals Care is the team’s community foundation. The $1 million donation would support 2020 seasonal and game-day Busch Stadium contract employees.
They would be eligible to apply for a grant from the Cardinals Care Relief Fund if they meet the following conditions:
- You are a 2020 Busch Stadium contract employee (i.e. a seasonal or game-day employee of a contractor or vendor of the St. Louis Cardinals, LLC or its affiliated entities who performed or expect to perform work or services at Busch Stadium during the 2020 baseball season)
- You have experienced financial burden due to the Coronavirus pandemic, a qualifying event
You can also donate to the Fund. Click here for more information.
