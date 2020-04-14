Carbondale police see fewer reported thefts during COVID-19 pandemic

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - People stuck at home may be wondering, has crime risen?
“A lot of people are staying at home, and if they are following those instructions, then they are not out stealing from other people or stealing from stores and so forth. I believe there is a correlation there whether it is verifiable or not," said Carbondale Police Sergeant Doug Wilson.
Wilson also said, “people that commit crimes are always going to commit crimes.”
Statistics from the department show a drop in both violent crimes and property crimes between the last month, compared to the same time period last year.
“Look at the numbers," Wilson said. "If you look at the time frame, going from March 12 to April 13, there is a dramatic decrease in theft. Where the other crimes are averaging the same numbers.”
One crime the department is currently investigating is a property damage case involving nine vehicles with their tires slashed on the 900 block of East Grand on Easter Sunday.
What about investigating while social distancing?
“It’s the same situation," he said. "We get information at the scene, we do an investigation, sometimes we are able to grab leads, find out suspect information and make an arrest sometimes or not.”
People may be wondering when the stay at home order is lifted, do officers believe more crimes will be committed.
“I think when people are able to come out of their houses, they’ll go back to their normal life and routines," he said. "I don’t see it will necessarily cause in increase in crime when they can go about their business.”
But regardless of a pandemic or not, Sgt. Wilson wanted you to be safe.
“I would lock your cars up, lock your houses up, don’t keep your keys in your cars overnight thinking you are safe," he re-emphasized.
