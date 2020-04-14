Carbondale police investigating damage to mult. vehicles

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after about nine vehicles had their tires punctured.
According to police, it was reported on April 12. The vehicles were parked on the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 900 block of East Grand Avenue.
They say it’s believed the tires were damaged between April 11 from 8:30 p.m. to 11 a.m. on April 12.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-COPS or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at 618-687-COPS.
