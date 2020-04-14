Cape Girardeau airport to receive $17M grant

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport will receive a $17 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
“We are very excited about this opportunity,” said Airport Manager Katrina Amons. “We’ll be working with our partners to thoroughly review the specific parameters of the CARES Act and what it can do for Cape Girardeau.”
Between the capital improvements program and the regional airport’s master plan, the City has had a long list of projects that were delayed over the years due to a lack of funding.
In August 2019, voters approved a 15-year sales tax extension to fund various infrastructure projects including an investment in the airport, but they say not all needs could be met by that tax alone.
City and airport management will talk with state and national transportation officials to assess the most critical needs and available resources.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.