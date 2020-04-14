Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah to receive $1M grant

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Barkley Regional Airport will receive $1,080,366 in grant funds as part of the CARES Act.
“We would like to thank Majority Leader McConnell, Senator Paul and Representative Comer for their efforts in helping to obtain these funds for Barkley Regional Airport as part of the relief effort that will help sustain us through these challenging times,” said Airport Executive Director Dennis Rouleau.
He said the money would help fill in the gap brought on by the loss of revenues due to the lack of traveling passengers because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It would go toward maintaining staffing levels and helping with daily operations until the recovery process begins.
President Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act Airport Grant Program included a total of $10 billion to be given out to airports nationwide.
Fifty-five Kentucky airports will receive $75.2 million.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.