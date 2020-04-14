CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Your routine is off which means the kids are home and likely your gym is closed.
That’s my situation anyway. I don’t know about you, but I need some motivation.
It’s getting more and more difficult for me to stay healthy when I’m not used to being in my house all day long.
Perhaps it’s the easy access to snacks, or just not feeling like I’m on a schedule that has me feeling pretty lazy.
For starters, I need a giant dose of will power in the kitchen, but also need a push when it comes to being more active.
Not long ago, I reached out to my friend and personal trainer, Shawn Taylor, to help whip me into shape.
I need his help AGAIN, but this time he’s helping me with some ideas to keep the whole family moving.
Backyard Family Fitness is meant to just be a jump-start to your own creativity on ways to add fitness into your lives, and make it fun for the kids too.
Enjoy these videos this week, and if you want to learn more from Shawn check him out on social media.
Just search for, Fuzion Fit Life on Facebook.
Or, you can follow him on Instagram @tk.shawntaylor
