Woman arrested after police pursuit in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) -One woman is in police custody after a low speed pursuit in Carbondale.
Carbondale police received a call of a reckless driver going the wrong way on a one way street.
Police attempted to stop the driver and she refused to pull over.
An eye witness said multiple Carbondale police cars pursued the vehicle down Wall St. until the driver crashed into a curb near Oak St. and N. Wall St.
Police said the woman was the only occupant in the car.
No one was injured in the pursuit.
The woman was arrested and police are investigating this incident.
