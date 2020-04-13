What you need to know April 13

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, April 13.
Monday is starting out very windy and cold.
Wind advisories are in effect until about mid-day. Wind gusts as high as 50-to-60 mph are possible.
The winds from the northwest will make it feel more like winter. Temperatures this morning will be in the low 40s, the wind chill will make it feel more like the 20s and 30s.
This afternoon will be sunny, but chilly. We will struggle to reach 50 in our northern counties.
Tonight even colder air moves in with more clouds. There is a chance for frost or even freezing temperatures overnight.
Lows Tuesday morning will range from just below freezing north to the mid-to-upper 30s south.
Some light rain or sprinkles are possible Tuesday. A stray snowflake is possible in the morning.
- Strong storms pounded the Deep South on Sunday, killing at least six people in south Mississippi and damaging up to 300 homes and other buildings in northern Louisiana.
- The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a man considered armed and dangerous. The suspect is wanted for several charges, including kidnapping and injuring his mother.
- A weekend shooting in Cape Girardeau leads to the arrest of a least one man. Police said the victim was shot in the back.
- Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said the economy in parts of the country could gradually reopen as early as next month.
- A former aide to Joe Biden is accusing the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee of sexually assaulting her during the early 1990s when he was a senator. Biden’s campaign denies the charges.
- A 99-year-old woman in Illinois was welcomed home from the hospital by cheering family members after winning her battle against COVID-19.
- Multiple churches in southeast Missouri held drive-in Easter services on Sunday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- An 88-year-old Massachusetts man went to “new heights” to see his wife of 61 years face-to-face after coronavirus concerns separated them.
