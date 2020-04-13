5,308 total positive cases of COVID-19, 101 deaths in Tenn.

Currently, the Tennessee Department of Health is reporting 5,308 total positive cases of COVID-19 and 101 deaths in the state. (Source: Tenn. Dept. of Health)
By Amber Ruch | April 13, 2020 at 11:56 AM CDT - Updated April 13 at 11:56 AM

TENNESSEE (KFVS) - Currently, the Tennessee Department of Health is reporting 5,308 total positive cases of COVID-19 and 101 deaths in the state.

They reported 1,504 cases recovered.

You can click here to read a larger break down of the cases.

In Chattanooga, Tennessee, on Sunday, at least 150 homes and commercial buildings were damaged and more than a dozen people treated, but none of their injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

Governor Lee said he would visit the area on Tuesday.

Devastating storms ripped across Hamilton and Bradley counties overnight resulting in loss of life and significant property damage. I will be on the ground in the area tomorrow as our team continues assisting with search and rescue efforts today.

Posted by Gov. Bill Lee on Monday, April 13, 2020

This comes nearly a month after devastating tornadoes struck the Nashville, Tenn. area.

