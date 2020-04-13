5,308 total positive cases of COVID-19, 101 deaths in Tenn.

TENNESSEE (KFVS) - Currently, the Tennessee Department of Health is reporting 5,308 total positive cases of COVID-19 and 101 deaths in the state.
They reported 1,504 cases recovered.
You can click here to read a larger break down of the cases.
In Chattanooga, Tennessee, on Sunday, at least 150 homes and commercial buildings were damaged and more than a dozen people treated, but none of their injuries appeared to be life-threatening.
Governor Lee said he would visit the area on Tuesday.
This comes nearly a month after devastating tornadoes struck the Nashville, Tenn. area.
