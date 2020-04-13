4,160 total positive cases of COVID-19, 110 deaths in Mo.

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Currently, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is reporting 4,160 total positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.
They reported 110 deaths.
Governor Mike Parson will be live on Facebook at 3 p.m. on Monday, April 13 to give an update on the COVID-19 response.
The briefing will include Herb Kuhn, CEO of the Missouri Hospital Association, Director Dr. Randall Williams from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and Director Sandy Karsten from the Missouri Department of Public Safety.
