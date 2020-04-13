4th death, 2 more COVID-19 positive cases in Jackson County, Ill.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department is reported the fourth death and two more positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.
According to the health department, a man in his 80s was the fourth death in the county related to the virus.
Two more people tested positive, as of Monday afternoon, April 13.
They include a woman in her 20s and a man in his 50s. Both are said to be isolated and doing well.
According to the health department, both acquired the virus through local contact with a known or suspected case.
As of Monday, there are 36 total positive cases and four deaths in the county. Ten of the positive cases have been released from isolation.
