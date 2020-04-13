Stay at home orders offer opportunities to read more

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - In these days of social distancing, you might consider getting back to the basics.
Librarians suggest reading as an activity you can do to keep your mind engaged, without having to leave the couch.
Whitney Burton, the marketing director for the Cape Girardeau Public Library, said powerful stories can help us escape from these rather uncertain times.
"For me just being able to turn off the worry and the anxiety of our very real situation that we've got going on right now and being able to put yourself into a story that your brain knows is not real, you don't have to solve their problems and you can just watch things unfold in a story, to me that's comforting," Burton said.
Burton also points out that characters in both fiction and non-fiction books can be relatable.
"Seeing them triumph over the situation they've got going on in the story, it's nice," Burton said. "It brings a little bit of victory to you when the things might not look so great in the world right now."
The question you might find yourself asking is, what book should you read.
There are several free resources to help solve that issue.
You can follow the Cape Girardeau library's virtual book club on Facebook.
The book club's theme for April is humor. The organizer has put together a full list of themed books for you to choose from.
You can also use the app Goodreads. It's a huge site for readers and book recommendations. The app allows you to find, get and share books you love with others.
Novelist is another great resource. It is essentially a recommendation database that will suggest books similar to others that fir your fancy.
Like businesses across the Heartland, the Cape Girardeau Public Library is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
However, technology has made it possible for you to still be able to check out digital copies of books.
CLICK HERE to access e-books and e-audiobooks using Missouri Libraries 2 Go - access to over 28,000 titles.
RBdigital allows access to e-magazines and even more e-audiobooks. CLICK HERE to access it.
For more library resources CLICK HERE.
