1st COVID-19 case reported in Johnson Co., Ill.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The first COVID-19 case in Johnson County, Illinois was reported on Monday morning, April 13.
According to the Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD), the patient is man in his 20s and is being isolated.
Currently, the S7HD reports there are eight positive COVID-19 cases within their area:
- Massac County: 1 female 60’s, 1 male 60’s
- Pulaski County: 1 female 40’s, 1 male 20’s, 2 males 30’s, 1 male 40’s
- Johnson County: 1 male 20’s
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), in Illinois there were 1,672 new individuals with COVID-19 on Sunday, April 12.
Currently, there have been a total 20,852 COVID-19 cases and 720 deaths in Illinois.
