Social distancing rules could delay trial for accused Marshall Co. High School shooter

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky’s rules on social distancing could delay the trial for accused Marshall County High School shooter Gabe Parker.
Judge James Jameson met with attorneys via Skype on Monday morning, April 13 to discuss delaying the trial and other issues that the coronavirus pandemic is causing with the case.
Concerns included gathering a large number of potential jurors in the courthouse and witnesses traveling from other states.
Summons for jurors will need to be sent in the mail on Wednesday to make the June 1 scheduled trial date.
Judge Jameson said he would rule on the delay once there was more guidance from the Kentucky Supreme Court.
