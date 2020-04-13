SIU tips for conducting business remotely

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) -Southern Illinois University Carbondale experts offer some tips for effectively conducting business remotely.
Worldwide, thousands of people are now doing their jobs from home because of protocols associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some tips to enhance online etiquette include:
Staying in touch
“My best advice is to stay connected with each other,” said Jaime Conley-Holt, director of the university’s Career Development Center. “Right now, many people feel disconnected. We need to explore new ways to remain connected and engaged.”
Be organized and clear
Preparation and organization are key, experts said.
Conducting school or business virtually requires you “to be 10 times more structured, prepared and organized because you’re not in direct contact with them, not in the same room,” said Ellen Novar, marketing lecturer.
Don’t make assumptions either, experts warn. A common mistake is assuming people know what’s going on, what you’re trying to say, or that they’re fully informed.
Review before you send
Taking that a step further, Conley-Holt encourages people to carefully proof all emails and virtual communications, not just for grammar, but also for content to make sure it’s clear and includes sufficient information before you send it.
Be patient
Being patient is perhaps paramount in good etiquette when it comes to online connections, Conley-Holt said.
“The whole world has been turned upside down. Many extroverts are struggling to adapt to working virtually, while introverts are loving the opportunity to work from home. Working outside of your natural comfort zone can be difficult,” Conley-Holt continued.
Other tips
- Have a dedicated place: Whether it’s your kitchen table, your living room couch, a desk or elsewhere in the home, operate from a set location.
- Be aware of your background when going virtual: That funny picture on the wall behind you when you go on camera virtually may be appropriate for your home but others might not find it amusing in a business meeting.
- Understand and test your technology: Do your homework on how to use whatever technology you are using to connect with people before it counts.
- Be upfront with people you’re talking to: Let them know you’re working from home and that there may be interruptions or noise from other people, animals or things in the household.
- Try to minimize interruptions and extraneous noises when possible: Your toddler may unavoidably need your attention during a call or online meeting but you can avoid chomping on snacks while conducting business.
- Think about timing when scheduling online meetings: With so many people currently working and schooling from home, there are areas in which it creates an Internet bandwidth drain and slow speeds. In addition, try to avoid scheduling online connections at mealtimes or other busy family times.
- Supervisors should set clear expectations for their employees, stay connected and be encouraging.
- Above all, keep your sense of humor, because everyone is navigating unfamiliar waters.
