Sheriff warns of suspicious activity, stolen vehicle at crash scene

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office sent out an alert Sunday night, April 12 for residents to keep their doors locked after suspicious activity.
The sheriff’s office warned residents living in the area of Highway KK and Highway 51 to keep their doors locked and to report any suspicious people in the area.
The warning was sent out around 11:02 p.m.
Approximately four minutes later, the sheriff’s office sent out another alert urging residents not approach a subject that reportedly stole a vehicle and left the scene of a crash.
Anyone with information or witnessed anything suspicious is asked to contact police or the Perry County Sheriff’s Office at 573-547-4576.
