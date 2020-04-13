Rep. Comer to host COVID-19 telephone town hall

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - Kentucky Congressman James Comer is scheduled to host a second telephone town hall about the federal response to COVID-19.
The town hall will begin at 1:30 p.m. (Central time) on Thursday, April 16.
To participate in the conversation, residents of the 1st Congressional District can call 855-962-1276 and they can also sign up for the call online.
Representative Comer will be joined at the beginning of the call by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. Cameron will speak about efforts to combat scams in connection with COVID-19. These include charity and relief effort scams.
The remainder of the call will focus on taking questions for callers about the federal government’s roll in helping those affected by the novel coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.