Prairie Farms milk caps support food banks during COVID-19

(KFVS) - Prairie Farms will quadruple the points for its milk caps redeemed at food banks.
Its part of the company’s charitable giving program, Our Caps Your Cause, which donates thousands of dollars each year to local non-profit organizations.
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s increasing support for nearly 50 food banks that are currently registered as an Our Caps Your Cause charity.
Points for cap codes redeemed for food banks will quadruple through the end of May; this means each cap is worth 2220 cents instead of 5 cents.
Anyone can participate by buying gallons or half-gallons of Prairie Farms milk, peeling the sticker on the cap to reveal the code, visiting the Our Caps Your Cause website, choosing a food bank and entering the cap code.
Once the 1,000 cap goal is met, the food bank will receive a check for $200.
