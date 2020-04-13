Police: vehicle, property damaged by gunshots in Martin, Tenn.

MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after a report of shots fired overnight.
Around 3:30 a.m. on April 12, officers responded to the area of Penny Lane for a report of shots fired.
According to police, multiple shots were fired causing damage to a parked vehicle and other property near the area.
They said no one reported any injuries at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Martin Police Department at 731-587-5355 or Crime Stoppers at 731-587-2611.
