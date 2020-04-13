PHOTOS: Heartland H.S. seniors 2020

(KFVS) - Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many Heartland schools will finish out the year with online classes.
While good to prevent the spread of the virus, it can be devastating to high school seniors who won’t be able to attend their senior prom, play sports and walk the state to graduate.
One school in southeast Missouri is honoring its seniors with portraits in the school windows.
