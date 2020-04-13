Perry Co., Mo. launches COVID-19 mental health hotline

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A new hotline has been set up for the residents of Perry County to help with those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Clinical Therapist Beth Zeilenga-Rowe, who helped put the system in place that helps you get mental health support, said they have had an influx of calls.
“So the type of calls that we have been getting, is calls with the concern and worry. Not so much with contracting the virus, but more so with how to deal with the financial repercussions and the financial burdens that are coming on families. And so this mental health support line, we’re here," she said. "We are local professionals in this area. We are experiencing the same thing that you are, so we want to be able to bring that professional touch to the people.”
Rowe also said that anyone in need of help should not be embarrassed or afraid to reach out and call.
The phone number is 573-605-3244
The mental health hotline is open to Perry County residents only, but they will not turn down helping others in need.
