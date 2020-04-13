New York resident thanks Cape Girardeau respiratory therapist

NEW YORK, Ny. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau respiratory therapist chose to help patients with COVID-19 in New York City recently.
While she is treating her patients up there, others are stepping up to support her and other health care workers.
Amber Morgan is a traveling respiratory therapist. She signed up for a three-week assignment at the North Central Bronx Hospital, a hot spot for many positive COVID-19 patients.
After the first couple days that passed, Morgan felt defeated at times and needed prayers and support due to all of the sick and dying patients she was trying to help.
With each Facebook update and post she made, she was flooded with support from friends, family and people she didn't even know.
One of those supporters was Susan Tansil.
Tansil is from Cape Girardeau, Mo., but moved to New York City roughly 20 years ago. After seeing Morgan’s desire to help, Tansil then felt compelled to help her as well.
Tansil said she was wondering how overwhelmed she must be going to a big city with many businesses closed and amenities not at her disposal.
“Hearing about what long hours she was working, I was wondering what she brought with her and how she got her meals,” Tansil said. “Knowing how overwhelming work must be and how she’s taking care of herself when she gets home. I knew that she just needed something.”
Tansil said she has been a New York resident most of her life and wants to make sure Morgan and any other healthcare worker knows how much they are appreciated; not just from her own perspective, but from the residents of New York as a whole.
"We're here to help when we see someone who needs it," Tansil said. "And I just want to be a face of that; that we appreciate it. I think New Yorkers are appreciative of the people that have come to help, and we appreciate Amber."
After a news story and post on Facebook, Tansil reached out to Morgan to set up a time they could meet up.
They met up at the hotel Morgan is staying at in Manhattan. Tansil then gave her a care bag full of essentials such as food, eating utensils and more. Tansil even threw in some Easter treats.
“I was overwhelmed with joy seeing a stranger walk into the hotel with this stuff,” Morgan said. “I wanted to hug her and get to know her but couldn’t because of the limited time I have and we had to stay apart due to social distancing.”
Tansil had discussions with some of her friends about why anyone would want to voluntarily help out at hospital with such a high number of patients that have severe cases of COVID-19.
"I told my friends that I went to that hotel and it was just full of people," Tansil said. "People are just hungry to know why all these people have come to help us. It just makes us feel wonderful that people came when we needed them."
Tansil isn't the only one that gave Morgan care packages. Morgan is starting to get more packages of essentials and gifts in the mail to help her while she is helping her patients.
"To me these people are heroes because they are doing their part by supporting and motivating people like me with the skills to be where I’m at," Morgan said. "This is a team effort not just a me effort. I would of quit the first day if I didn’t have the prayers and support from so many others like I am now."
As for Tansil and Morgan, they have now started a new friendship. After Morgan's assignment, she plans on returning home to her family and spend some much needed quality time with them.
Morgan does hope to go back to the Big Apple for the New York City Marathon in November, in which she would love to meet back up and get to know Tansil better.
