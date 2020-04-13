2 new COVID-19 cases reported in Jefferson Co., Ill.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Two more individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Jefferson County, Illinois.
According the Jefferson County Health Department, one is a woman in her 20s and the second is a woman in her 30s. Both are county residents and both are isolating at their homes.
Health officials are investigating the cases. They are speaking with individuals who may have had encountered the two women before their diagnosis and if they have had significant exposure.
As of Monday, April 13, there have been nine confirmed COVID-19 cases and one death in Jefferson County.
