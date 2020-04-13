HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - National Telecommunicators week is about celebrating our heroes behind the headset.
This week is the time to thank a dispatcher. In the United States there are more than 100,000 dispatchers that work at more than 6,100 sites.
Williamson County is home to two dispatch centers, in Herrin and Marion, that receive more than 30,000 calls annually.
“It’s rewarding, at the same time it’s challenge; that I love and I know my staff loves," said Herrin dispatch supervisor Adam Compton.
Being a dispatcher is not for everyone.
“We don’t always get to know how a call ends because we are already on the second and third call by the time that happens," he said.
They do not have time to celebrate this week either with the global pandemic around the world.
“This really is not the time for us to celebrate. I mean we are getting kudos online and that kind of stuff; we appreciate that we really do.”
Herrin has responded to calls a bit differently than normal due to COVID-19.
“For any call we try and handle what we can over the phone, less person to person contact the better, but of course business still has to happen,” Compton said.
Compton loves his job. He said his kids give him that extra push during the day.
“When you feel like you make a difference in anybody’s life, I think that’s something we all strive for and we do feel like we make a difference," he said.
