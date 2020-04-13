More than a dozen TDOC employees test positive for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Correction has received results from the COVID-19 testing at two state facilities.
Testing was conducted on Friday, April 10, at the Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville and the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex in Pikeville.
Out of the 1,145 employees tested, 13 TDOC employees tested positive. Six contract employees tested positive as well.
They were then told to seek testing for any close contacts in their homes and to self-isolate for 14 days.
TDOC says all of the employees were asymptomatic at the time of testing.
Additionally, one inmate at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center and two inmates at the Turney Center Industrial Complex tested positive.
The Department is currently conducting contact tracing at both facilities.
All staff and inmates have received cloth masks, and they are being reminded to continue practicing the recommendations from the CDC and the TDH to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
