Missouri schools to receive $208 million for COVID-19 response funding

WASHINGTON (KFVS) -Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt announced that Missouri will receive $208 million to help elementary and secondary schools respond to coronavirus-related needs.
The funding will be used to help schools address immediate needs of students and teachers, improve the use of education technology, support distance education, and make up for lost learning time.
The Education Department notified each state of their funding allocation to help them plan how to best utilize funds to meet local needs.
Blunt urged the department to quickly release funds.
“The coronavirus pandemic is straining education budgets as schools have had to shift to distance learning to keep kids safe,” said Blunt. “This funding will help schools cover technology and other distance learning costs to create the best possible learning environment for students during these unprecedented times. As a former high school history teacher, one of my priorities in responding to this virus is limiting the impact it has on a child’s education and long-term development. I’ll keep working closely with the Education Department to speed up the release of this critical funding for school districts, teachers, and students.”
