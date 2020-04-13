Man crashes through gates, drives on railroad tracks during police chase

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Mayfield, Kentucky man was arrested Sunday night, April 12 after a chase with Graves County deputies.
According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to stop a red minivan after family requested them to conduct a welfare check on the driver.
When a deputy tried to stop the vehicle, the driver took off and nearly hit the deputy’s patrol vehicle.
Deputies followed after the minivan on N. 12th St. until the vehicle crossed W. Broadway.
This is when the driver crashed the van through a locked gate and fence at the old Mayfield Building Supply.
The suspect then crashed through a second locked gate on the property and began driving southbound on the railroad tracks.
The van broke-down when the vehicle came to the train track crossing at W. Walnut St.
The driver took off running from the scene but was later arrested by a deputy not far from the broke-down van.
The driver was identified as 28-year-old Robert B. Marshall.
He was taken to a local hospital for minor injures then booked into the Graves County Jail.
Marshall was charged with the following: wanton endangerment first degree on a peace officer, wanton endangerment first degree, fleeing/evading first degree, DUI first offense with an aggravated circumstance, criminal mischief first degree, reckless driving and other traffic charges.
Graves County deputies were assisted by the Mayfield Police Department, the Kentucky State Police and Mayfield/Graves County EMS.
