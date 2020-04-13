Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS
Easter services limited in Kansas amid virus outbreak
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A state Supreme Court ruling means religious services in Kansas have been limited to 10 people or fewer on Easter. A Republican-dominated legislative panel had tried to overturn Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s executive order banning religious and funeral services of more than 10 people amid the coronavirus pandemic. But the state Supreme Court on Saturday ruled in Kelly’s favor. Some churches defied Kelly’s order. Pastor Aaron Harris of Calvary Baptist Church in Junction City told The Wichita Eagle that about 21 people attended his Easter Sunday service. The church seats 300.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS UNEMPLOYMENT
Kansas unemployment numbers don't show the full picture
BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — Even record-high unemployment claims do not capture the full extent of job losses in Kansas amid the coronavirus outbreak. Some people do not qualify for unemployment benefits and others are choosing to find temporary work to tide them over until businesses reopen. Many others simply cannot get through to the overwhelmed Kansas Department of Labor. The state's 43-year-old mainframe computer cannot keep up with claims and telephone lines are jammed with frustrated callers. Last week more than 50,000 new unemployment claims were filed in Kansas.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FURLOUGHS
Sedgwick County asking employees to volunteer for furlough
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Sedgwick County has told its 2,500 employees in an email that it is looking for people to voluntarily furlough amid the coronavirus pandemic. An email Friday from County Manager Tom Stolz says the forlough will span from April 19 to May 23. The Wichita Eagle reports employees could be called back before if “services are able to return to normal-functioning capacity.” The Sedgwick County Commission is expected to weigh in during its Wednesday meeting.
WICHITA KILLINGS
Kansas man arrested in killings of girlfriend, her daughter
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police say they have arrested a Kansas man wanted on capital murder charges in the shooting deaths of his girlfriend and her 8-year-old daughter. Authorities said that 25-year-old Daniel Lopez was arrested Friday evening without incident at a residence in Wichita after police followed up on a tip that he was at the home of family members. Sedgwick County authorities charged him earlier this month in the deaths of 24-year-old Mickayla Sorell her daughter, Natalya Sorell.
AP-US-KANSAS-PRISON-RIOT
Inmates rampage through offices, set fires at Kansas prison
LANSING, Kan. (AP) — Prison officials say inmates at a Kansas prison where at least 28 people have been sickened by the coronavirus rampaged through offices, breaking windows and setting small fires for several hours before the facility was secured. The disturbance involving about 20 men began about 3 p.m. Thursday in medium-security cell house C of the Lansing Correctional Facility. Two inmates had minor injuries and were treated at the site. Staff members were able to get out of the building when the disturbance began and no staff was injured. The cell house sustained “quite a bit of damage.”
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS TURKEY PERMITS
Kansas suspends sales of nonresident turkey permits
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas has suspended sales of general nonresident turkey permits to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Gov. Laura Kelly says in a news release that while turkey hunting is largely a solitary activity, the potential for inadvertent spread of COVID-19 due to travel associated with nonresident participation is "something we simply cannot risk.” This was initially not an issue because nonresident permit sales were lagging behind last year, when 14,700 nonresident spring turkey permits were issued. But state officials became alarmed when nonresident demand for them in Kansas began to rise after hunting opportunities diminished in other states.