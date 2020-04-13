Ill. launches Call4Calm line

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Centerstone in southern Illinois will participate in the new mental health support line announced on Saturday.
The free emotional support text line, Call4Calm, was launched by the Illinois Department of Human Services’ Mental Health Division. It’s for residents experiencing stress and mental health issues related to COVID-19.
Those who want to speak with a mental health professional can text “TALK” to 552020, or for Spanish, “HABLAR” to the same number. You can remain anonymous.
Once a resident sends a text to the hotline, they will receive a call within 24 hours from a counselor employed by a local community mental health center, such as Centerstone in Franklin, Jackson, Perry, Madison and Williamson Counties.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.