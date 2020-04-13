Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

LENEXA, Kan. (AP) — Kelsey Erickson had spent nearly a decade working in the often-mucky world of international anti-doping when she heard that USA Cycling was looking for someone to build and administer a wellness program for riders at all levels. The timing could not have been better. Erickson has used the framework she put in place over the past 10 months to help USA Cycling respond to the global coronavirus pandemic. She has already been in touch with all of the national team riders, many of whom have had their Olympic dreams put on hold until next year, while providing support and guidance for everyone from recreational riders to race promoters and event organizers.