Heartland KSP dispatchers ‘Pay It Forward’ during COVID-19 crisis

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week is Sunday, April 12 through April 18.
The week is set aside to honor the men and women who answer 911 calls for help, day or night, and assist troopers, as well as other law enforcement.
In the past, businesses and individuals have donated food and services to show their appreciation for those often called “heroes behind the headsets.” This year, some Kentucky State Police (KSP) dispatchers will instead be paying it forward.
At KSP Post 1 in Mayfield, dispatchers are donating their own time and money to say thank you to the frontline workers during the COVID-19 crisis.
Telecommunicators are writing thank you notes and buying food to deliver to local healthcare workers and an area dispatch center.
Heather Farmer, Telecommunications Supervisor, said this is the first time her staff has done this and they are excited to participate.
“I just thought it would be a good gesture on our behalf to actually give back to those folks, those frontline people that are sacrificing everyday,” said Farmer. “Everyday they’re showing up knowing that they could be that next victim, that next case, and they still show up. It’s just a way of paying them back for their sacrifice.”
The staff will also celebrate the week with their own dress up days including “wear green day” to show support for COVID-19 victims.
Currently, all 16 KSP posts are accepting Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) donations.
KSP employs 180 telecommunicators at 16 posts throughout the state. In 2019, they answered 2.1 million calls resulting in 500,236 requests for assistance.
During National Telecommunicator’s Appreciation Week, KSP plans to highlight the great work of all dispatchers across the state on their social media platforms. To view episode 1 about KSP telcommunicators, click here.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.