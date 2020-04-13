Heartland doctors provide hundreds of patients Telemedicine option

MOUNT VERNON, IL . (KFVS) - Despite the ever-changing circumstances surrounding the coronavirus, Heartland doctors are using technology to stay connected with their patients.
Doctors at Heartland Women’s Healthcare added new advanced telemedicine options for new and established patients throughout Southern Illinois and Missouri.
If patients have health concerns, prescription refill requests, or even needing to review lab and test results, they simply chat with their doctor in the comfort of their home.
Erica McClay is a patient who uses telemedicine.
With Coronavirus cases on the rise, her goal is to try everything to protect her toddler.
“I’ve been trying to keep him home as much as possible with the coronavirus going around,” she said.
McClay uses the telemedicine as an alternative to connect with her provider in order to stay home.
“It’s so easy and convenient," she said. "I was able to stay home and talk to the nurse practitioner by video, and didn’t have to get out and take my son anywhere to be watched.”
Dr. Michael Schifano, is an OB/GYN Physician and said they are busy with patients.
“We have up to a hundred tele-visits a day with our patients," he said. “Which medication can I try for heartburn? what’s good for cough or cold? I’ve had fever for three days, maybe I need to be tested.”
In-office appointments are still available at all Heartland Women’s Healthcare 16 locations.
Dr. Schifano said they’ve tried to get this going for three years now, but the coronavirus sped things up.
He said telemedicine is here to stay.
“I think this is going to be a permanent addition, a very necessary addition to our ability to take care of patients,” he said.
McClay will also continue to utilize the resource.
“I would like to see telemedicine continue. I think it’s a huge benefit to people especially if you can’t get our of your house if you work long hours or weird hours, it’s nice to be able to video call someone without leaving your house,” she said.
To learn more about Heartland Women’s Tele-Healthcare, visit usaobgyn.com/telemedicine.
To schedule, contact the Patient Support Center (open daily) at 1-844-USAOBGYN (872-6249) or chat online at usaobgyn.com.
Check with your insurance carrier for payment and coverage details.
HWH is offering extended hours, Monday-Friday from 7:00AM-9:00PM and Saturdays and Sundays from 9:00AM-4:00PM.
